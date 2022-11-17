Manila Water scheds water interruption for Nov. 17-18

The Manila Water Company (Manila Water) has scheduled a water interruption due to maintenance work from Nov. 17 to 18.

The affected areas are: parts of Barangay Carmona in Makati City from 10 p.m. of Nov. 17 until 3 a.m. of Nov. 18, particularly along AP Reyes corner Carmona Complex for the pipe realignment.

Parts of Barangay Ugong in Pasig City from 10 p.m. of Nov. 17 until 4 a.m. of Nov. 18, specifically along Valle Verde corner Firefly Street for the line meter replacement.

Parts of Barangay Valencia in Quezon City from 10 p.m. of Nov. 17 until 4 a.m. of Nov. 18, particularly along N. Domingo corner Granada Streets for the line maintenance.

Parts of Barangay Industrial Valley Complex in Marikina City from 10 p.m. of Nov. 17 until 4 a.m. of Nov. 18, specifically along Maj. Dizon, IVC/Cinco Hermanos for the line maintenance.

Parts of Barangay of St. Ignatius in Quezon City from 10 p.m. of Nov. 17 until 4 a.m. of Nov. 18, particularly along Fordham Street for the line maintenance.

The water firm urged all affected customers to store enough water to supply their needs during any service improvement activity.

It said after the activity and once water service has resumed, residents should conduct flushing and let the water flow for a few minutes until it becomes clear.

For updates or concerns, customers may call Manila Water’s Customer Care Hotline 1627.

Source: Philippines News Agency