SLDB TO SET UP PACKAGING PLANT FOR SARAWAK’S PEPPER

KUCHING, Sarawak Land Development Board (SLDB) will establish a modern packaging plant for Sarawak's pepper as part of its strategic downstream initiatives for the commodity. The State Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said the SLDB initiatives would also ensure Sarawak's sustainability as a leading pepper-producing region in the nation. "This initiative aims to propel the pepper industry in the region while incentivising private sector involvement in downstream ventures," he said when winding up for his ministry at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly here, today. The minister highlighted Sarawak's status as the primary pepper producer, accounting for 98 per cent of Malaysia's pepper production. He said that as of 2023, Sarawak's pepper plantations had expanded to approximately 8,015 hectares, marking a 1.8 per cent increase from the 7,870 hectares recorded in 2022. "The global demand for Sarawak pepper remains high, particularly from countries su ch as Japan, China, Taiwan and South Korea," he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

