Signal No. 1 Still Hoisted in Several Areas as Paolo Exits PAR

Manila: Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over several areas as Severe Tropical Storm Paolo exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the weather bureau said Saturday. As of 5 a.m., Paolo was located 295 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 135 kph, moving west northwest at 20 kph.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over the western portion of Abra, including Danglas, Bangued, and Langiden, among others. The western portion of Benguet, including Bakun and Kibungan, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the western and central portions of Pangasinan, and the northern portion of Zambales are also under Signal No. 1.

PAGASA mentioned that there is a minimal to moderate risk of storm surge within 12 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Zambales. The trough of Paolo will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro.

Flashfloods or landslides may occur during moderate to at times heavy rains, PAGASA warned. The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. The northern and western sections of Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong wind conditions with moderate to rough seas, while the rest of the archipelago will see light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.