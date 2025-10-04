75,000 Food Packs Delivered to Earthquake-Stricken Cebu by DSWD; Additional Supplies En Route

Cebu: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has released 75,000 boxes of family food packs (FFPs) to local government units (LGUs) in Cebu province.

According to Philippines News Agency, the 75,000 FFPs are part of the 142,000 requested by 11 quake-affected LGUs in Cebu. These requests were made following a meeting between DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and the mayors of the affected areas during his recent visit to the Central Visayas island province. ‘Today (Oct. 3), we released 75,000 FFPs. By tomorrow (Oct. 4), we are already done,’ Gatchalian informed DSWD 7 (Central Visayas) members.

The DSWD-7 is working tirelessly to aid LGUs in their disaster response efforts. Volunteers at the Visayas Disaster Resource Center in Mandaue City are actively producing the essential FFPs. Additionally, DSWD-7 has sent Quick Response Teams to San Remigio and Medellin in northeastern Cebu to conduct disaster relief operations.

Efforts are ongoing to profile affected families using Family Access Cards in Emergencies and Disasters (FACED) in Bogo City, the area most severely impacted by the earthquake. Meanwhile, DSWD offices in Western Visayas and the Bicol Region are prepared to assist in Cebu’s disaster response operations.