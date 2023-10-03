SHELL REVERSES DECISION TO CLOSE PETROL STATIONS IN SABAH

Shell will not be proceeding with the closure of its 34 petrol stations in Sabah in January next year following a series of discussion with the Sabah Government, according to a statement from Sabah Chief Minister’s Department today.

In the statement, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the state government welcomes the good news.

"We have brought this issue to the attention of the federal government and appreciate the federal government's sensitivity to the situation in Sabah," he said.

According to the statement following Shell's announcement of its impending closure in June, Hajiji met with Shell Malaysia chairman Siti Hurrairah Sulaiman to discuss the matter.

It was reported before that 35 petrol stations in Sabah and Labuan under Shell Timur Sdn Bhd would be closed by January next year.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency