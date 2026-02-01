Shear Line Brings Heavy Rains, Floods in Bacolod and Northern Negros

Bacolod: Heavy rainfall brought by the shear line over the weekend triggered floods in a number of villages in this highly urbanized city and other areas in northern Negros Occidental. Data of this city's Department of Social Services and Development showed at least 320 families or 1,038 persons from 14 barangays sought shelter in various evacuation centers overnight on Saturday. By Sunday noon, all the displaced individuals have returned home. The affected families are from barangays 2, 3, 18, 20, 35, 36, 39, 40, Alijis, Bata, Mansilingan, Montevista, Singcang-Aiport, and Taculing.

According to Philippines News Agency, a report of the City Mayor's Office said the continuous heavy downpour "triggered flash floods and caused several rivers in Bacolod to overflow" Saturday night. Heavy rainfall from the mountains and in eastern portions of the city caused flood waters to rise quickly, it added. In Negros Occidental, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council initial data reported flooding in the cities of Talisay, Escalante, and Sagay as well as in the adjacent municipalities of Calatrava and Toboso. The number of the affected or displaced families or individuals was not yet included in the report.

In Toboso, Mayor Richard Jaojoco declared a suspension of classes on Monday after floods hit the northern Negros town Saturday night. "Classes in all levels are suspended in Toboso on Monday, Feb. 2 due to the effects of flooding. Executive order to follow," Jaojoco said in a Facebook post. The Toboso Fire Station posted on social media photos of the rescue operation in flooded areas of the municipality. In Calatrava, several families were rescued in Barangay Suba Saturday night.

The Escalante City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported that the road in Sitio Varca, Barangay Jonob-Jonob was rendered impassable early Sunday due to flooding, but was cleared past 8 a.m. In Sagay City, at least 1,261 individuals from four barangays, including Paraiso, Fabrica, Bato, and Poblacion 2, were staying in 10 evacuation centers early Sunday morning. The affected residents underwent medical check-up and were provided leptospirosis prophylaxis and maintenance medicines as well as hot meals and food packs.