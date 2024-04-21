KUALA LUMPUR, Several significant and major announcements regarding the 5G network are expected to be made by the end of this month or early May, says Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil. Fahmi said he was scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tomorrow, and among the matters to be discussed were the measures to ensure a better adoption rate of 5G services. He said the meeting would also involve Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din. "InsyaAllah, soon, my hope is towards the end of this month or early next month, we will have several significant and major announcements regarding the 5G network. "I hope that with the availability of this 5G service, the people will benefit from it," he said when speaking at the Lembah Pantai Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 Open House at IWK Eco Park @ Pantai Dalam here, ton ight. -- BERNAMA When met by reporters, Fahmi said his meeting with Anwar and the parties involved in the 5G network service was, among other things, to examine efforts or incentives that could be given to increase the adoption of the network among industry parties. "The usage of 5G among ordinary citizens or commercial users is quite good at the moment. I don't have the latest figures, but the previous numbers were encouraging with a significant improvement. "Efforts and initiatives may need to be focused on the industrial sector as stipulated in the New Industrial Master Plan, which emphasises the digital core aspect as a driver of industrial growth. "Much needs to be done (regarding 5G services) to continue positioning Malaysia as a prime destination for foreign investment, whether in the semiconductor sector or data processing sector,' he said. Meanwhile, Fahmi said the government, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), was also examining the 5G Rahmah package for uni versity students to ensure an increased uptake of 5G among the younger generation. In another development, Fahmi, who is also the spokesman for the Unity Government, said the list of names of Digital Nasional Bhd's (DNB) board members would be announced soon. Source: BERNAMA News Agency