Sermonia PNP’s No. 2 anew; 16 other officials get new posts

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. has officially named Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia as deputy chief for administration, the police force’s second highest post.

Sermonia’s designation took effect on Sunday, nearly a month after he was named as the officer-in-charge of the Office of the Deputy Chief for Administration following the retirement of Lt. Gen. Jose Chiquito Malayo on Oct. 2.

This is the second time Sermonia was named to the post, the first was in March this year under then PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos.

A few days after his assumption as PNP chief in August, Azurin then designated Sermonia as the chief of the Area Police Command (APC) in the Visayas.

Meanwhile, some 16 ranking police officials were included in the latest reorganization of the PNP.

Maj. Gen. Michael John Dubria, then director of the Civil Security Group (CSG), replaced Sermonia as chief of the APC-Visayas while Maj. Gen. Eden Ugale took over as CSG director.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., director of the Police Regional Office-Caraga (PRO-13), was assigned as deputy director of the Directorate for Intelligence (DI), while Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra II replaced Caramat as PRO-Caraga chief.

Brig. Gen. Belli Tamayo from Directorate for Intelligence was named as acting deputy commander of the APC Western Mindanao while Col. Gil Francis Tria was designated as acting deputy director for administration of the PRO Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BAR).

Other officials who got new assignments are:

— Col. Jeffrey Fernandez, from PRO BAR to PRO 4B (Mimaropa)

— Col. James Gulmatico, from PRO-12 (Soccsksargen) to PRO BAR

— Col. Patrick Joseph Allan, from Police Community Affairs and Development Group (PCADG) to PRO Cordillera

— Col. Henry Binas, from APC- Visayas to Internal Affairs Service)

— Col.Lou Evangelista, from PRO9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) to PCADG

— Col. Arnold Thomas Ibay, from National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) to PRO 9

— Col. Cresenciano Landicho, from Finance Service to PNP Recruitment and Selection Service (RSS)

— Col. Marcial Mariano Magistrado IV, from PCADG to APC Visayas

— Col. Julius Cecil Ordono from PRO2 (Cagayan Valley) to NCRPO

— Col. Warren Gaspar Tolito from PNP RSS to PCADG.

Source: Philippines News Agency