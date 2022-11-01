3 ‘submerged’ warships retired, awaiting disposal: PH Navy

The Philippine Navy (PN) clarified that the three warships seen on social media and described as “half submerged” are already decommissioned and are awaiting disposal through scrapping.

“The three vessels depicted as half-submerged in the picture are in fact the former PN vessels BRP Rajah Humabon (PS-11), BRP Sultan Kudarat (PS-22), and BRP Cebu (PS-28),” Navy spokesperson Commander Benjo Negranza said in a statement late Sunday night.

He added that BRP Rajah Humabon was decommissioned on March 15, 2018 while the BRP Sultan Kudarat and the BRP Cebu were already taken out of service on July 5, 2019 and Oct. 1, 2019, respectively.

Decommissioned in Navy parlance means retired or deactivated.

These ships are in fact moored at the PN’s Graveyard Dock in Sangley Point, Cavite where all decommissioned vessels are temporarily berthed until their final disposal.

“These former PN vessels have served the country well during their time and (have) exploits worthy of being written in the annals of the country’s military history,” Negranza said.

He also added that these decommissioned vessels have been stripped of all serviceable equipment and usable materials.

Negranza also stressed that there were no reported personnel casualties during the onslaught of Paeng in Naval Station Pascual Ledesma, Cavite City.

“These decommissioned vessels are currently undergoing disposal process in accordance with existing policies and procedures and are likely to be sold as scrap,” Negranza said.

Source: Philippines News Agency