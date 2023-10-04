Senators seek justice for 3 fisherfolk killed in WPS ramming incident

Senators on Wednesday called on authorities to secure Filipinos fishing within the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported that three fishermen died when their boat was rammed by an unidentified foreign vessel traversing the waters off Bajo De Masinloc early Monday. Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri vowed not to stop until those behind the incident were identified and held accountable. "We are extremely outraged and aggrieved by the fatal ramming of an unidentified vessel on a Filipino fishing vessel in the West Philippine Sea resulting in death and loss of three innocent lives," Zubiri said in a press briefing. "While the details remain unclear at this point, what is clear is that there has been a disregard for the lives of our fisherfolk who are simply trying to make a living in our own seas. We will not rest until we get to the bottom of this incident and identify the vessels that rammed into our fisherfolk," he added. Zubiri said they are still waiting for further details from the PCG which initially reported that the foreign vessel is an oil tanker registered in the Marshall Islands. Condemning the incident, Senator Grace Poe said maritime authorities should increase their presence in the area and strictly monitor local vessels to ensure their safety. "Nararapat ang dagdag na proteksyon lalo na sa maliliit nating mangingisda na naglalayag sa kabila ng panganib para lang mabuhay (More protection should be provided, especially for our small fishermen who are sailing despite the danger to make a living)," Poe said in a statement emphasizing that justice must be served. Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros likewise condemned the incident, saying Bajo de Masinloc should be a safe area for fisherfolk. "Bajo de Masinloc, since time immemorial, has been a traditional fishing ground of our fisherfolk and is well within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone," Hontiveros said in a separate statement. Senator Francis Tolentino also extended condolences to the families of the victims. "The need to protect our fisherfolks and our marine resources cannot be overemphasized through the passage of our own Maritime Zone Law and the procurement of the necessary equipment for our Coast Guard as well. We await the results of the investigation being done," Tolentino said. Faster EEZ mapping During its budget deliberation, Tolentino also urged the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA) to fast-track the mapping of the country's EEZ. 'Tatlo na ang patay na fishermen natin (Three of our fishermen already died). We claim national security issues, tatlo na yung maglalamay mamaya (Three will have their wake later). Can't we fast-track this by utilizing the resources of other well-financed countries who are members of the International Hydrographic Organization?' Tolentino asked after NAMRIA estimated to finish the EEZ mapping by 2028. 'It depends on the resources that we have. If we have adequate resources, we can finish it,' said NAMRIA Chief Undersecretary Peter Tiangco. The Senator expressed his support to NAMRIA's PHP1.594 billion proposed budget and suggested getting the help of international organizations for spatial data, information, and maps.

Source: Philippines News Agency