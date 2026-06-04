Senate Media Criticizes Senator Marcoleta for ‘Paid Hacks’ Allegation

Manila: Members of the Senate media have strongly criticized Senator Rodante Marcoleta following his assertions that numerous mainstream media members are 'paid hacks.' The media body stated that the sweeping accusation unfairly tarnishes journalists' reputations and undermines public trust in credible journalism.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Senate media released a statement describing Marcoleta's comment during the Senate Blue Ribbon proceedings as both irresponsible and a reckless attack on an institution essential to a functioning democracy. The statement emphasized, 'We, the members of the Senate media, condemn in the strongest possible sense the sweeping claim by Sen. Rodante Marcoleta that many members of the mainstream media are nothing more than paid hacks.'

The group expressed concern that the accusation targets media workers who often face intimidation, harassment, and threats while fulfilling their duty to inform the public and hold those in power accountable. They urged public officials to exercise restraint and responsibility in their statements, especially amid increasing disinformation and political polarization that erode public discourse.

The Senate media warned that unsupported accusations like Marcoleta's could erode public trust in legitimate journalism and foster a hostile climate against media practitioners. They reiterated that journalists do not serve politicians, parties, or factions but exist to serve the public interest by pursuing facts, verifying information, and scrutinizing those in power.

The statement further emphasized that journalists should remain independent and not be dragged into political rivalries or used as tools in political warfare. While criticism of media coverage is fair in a democracy, the group insisted that public officials making serious allegations against journalists must provide evidence rather than resort to inflammatory rhetoric.

The Senate media also underscored that a free press can only fulfill its constitutional role when operating independently, free from pressure, threats, or political coercion. They clarified that the press is not an enemy of any political faction nor an extension of political machinery, and its primary allegiance is to the truth and the public it serves.

In conclusion, the group stated that journalists deserve neither blind praise nor baseless condemnation but the freedom to report without being labeled, bullied, or used in political conflicts.