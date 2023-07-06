Scottie Thompson suffers finger fracture in Gilas practice

MANILA - Gilas Pilipinas has been plagued anew with an injury bug as Scottie Thompson will sit out the remainder of their European tune-up tour due to a hand injury. As the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced on Thursday, the Ginebra combo guard fractured a metacarpal during practice as confirmed by an X-ray result. According to the SBP, Thompson will see a hand specialist when Gilas returns home from Kaunas, Lithuania to determine how long he needs to sit out. A metacarpal fracture could take several weeks to heal. A slow recovery could sideline Thompson for the FIBA World Cup from Aug. 25-Sept. 10. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency