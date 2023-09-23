SARAWAK WANTS REPRESENTATIVE IN NATIONAL ENERGY COUNCIL, SAYS ABANG JOHARI

Sarawak wants a representative in the National Energy Council and has urged the federal government to consider the state’s request, said state Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said he had also presented the request to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a Cabinet meeting in Kuching on Sept 16.

“Sarawak has the technology and ways to mitigate carbon. We are also currently producing renewable energy such as hydro, solar, wind and hydrogen.

“At the last Cabinet meeting (Sept 16), Anwar also brought this matter to the Minister of Economy (Rafizi Ramli),” he told reporters after attending the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Kuching Zone Convention, here, today.

On Aug 29, Rafizi said that the government plans to hold the first meeting of the National Energy Council as early as October.

He also said the National Energy Council will be chaired by the prime minister, while the Ministry of Economy as the secretariat will set the direction and high-level strategic policy that will enable the task force to coordinate and report progress by level.

The National Energy Council was also established as a step in ensuring that the goals of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) can be implemented effectively, Rafizi noted.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency