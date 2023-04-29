SARAWAK TO ENGAGE PROFESSIONAL RESEARCHERS TO STUDY ON POVERTY — ABANG JOHARI

The Sarawak government will engage professional researchers to conduct a comprehensive and accurate study on the extent of poverty in the state, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the research on poverty is not only based on statistical data but requires a more thorough investigation as the poverty status statistics currently used for the state includes those who own assets such as land.

“In Sarawak, many people own assets but are still categorised as poor,” he told reporters after attending the Stakan state constituency Aidilfitri open house today.

He was responding to the statement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today, who said the Unity Government wants to completely eradicate hardcore poor in the country, especially in Sabah, Sarawak, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

Abang Johari said he had discussed with Anwar about the state government's intention to conduct a comprehensive study to provide more accurate data in relation to the poverty issues in Sarawak this year.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency