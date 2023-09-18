SARAWAK HAS SUFFICIENT RICE SUPPLY, SAYS KPB

Sarawak’s rice supply is not jeopardised and is still adequate for the state, at 13,000 metric tonnes per month.

State Padi and Rice Regulatory (KPB) Authority director Nor Anizan Radzali said Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) is expected to import 13,000 to 15,000 metric tonnes of rice into Sarawak every month to ensure sufficient supply.

“Sarawak’s rice supply is adequate, and there is also a national stockpile of 37,000 metric tonnes for emergencies,” she told Bernama today.

She added that there is also an ample supply of local rice such as ‘bario’, ‘adan’, and ‘keladi’, which makes up 10 per cent of the state’s rice supply.

Nor Anizan said the regulatory authority and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living carry out regular monitoring to ensure market supply remains adequate.

“We also have complaints counters and so far have received two complaints in Sarawak on the increase (streamlining) of rice prices announced on Sept 1,” she said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency