SAR OPERATION UNDERWAY FOR TWO ANGLERS MISSING IN LABUAN WATERS

Local enforcement agencies have launched a search and rescue (SAR) operation after two anglers were reported missing during a fishing trip yesterday afternoon.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the missing individuals, identified as Yasin Omar, 20, and Mohd Shah Nazmin, 19, embarked on a journey in a small boat for a fishing expedition at 6pm (Aug 20), departing from Kiamsam jetty.

The spokesman said the fishing boat they were last seen on was discovered early this morning, adrift not far from the jetty where they initially set sail.

At the time of filing this report, no significant leads have surfaced regarding their whereabouts, leaving friends and family members anxiously awaiting news of their safe return.

The spokesman said the family members alerted the police station at 10:18am today.

“Our personnel promptly initiated a comprehensive search and rescue operation, utilising a combination of assets and resources from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the police marine unit to cover the expansive area where the anglers were last seen,” he said.

He said despite the collaborative efforts of the search teams, no significant breakthroughs have occurred in the search for the missing anglers.

Family members, friends, and the local community have rallied together, providing support and assistance to the search teams as they work around the clock to locate the missing anglers.

Local authorities have urged anyone with information about the missing anglers or their potential whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency