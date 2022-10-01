Rosary powerful prayer to attain genuine peace: priest

In these troubled times when the world is facing man-made and natural catastrophes, a priest said man should “learn to humble himself by opening his heart to God’s forgiveness, and pray daily, especially the Rosary for the world to attain a genuine and lasting peace.”

This was the urgent plea of Rev Fr. Kit Ramirez, SVD, in a phone interview with this writer Friday on the eve of the Holy Rosary Month – October.

“Let the light of God enter our hearts,” he said.

When asked about the chaotic situation in the world such as the Covid-19 pandemic hounding the world for the past three years, and the raging war in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia in February this year, Fr. Kit cited “the necessity for mankind to bombard heaven with prayers, especially the Rosary which is a very powerful prayer which the Blessed Mother said during her apparition in Fatima in 1917 for the conversion of Russia.”

“Let us pray, pray and pray the Rosary every day to stop Russia’s errors,” he repeatedly said.

“The Rosary is the weapon of our time in the fight against evil forces. It is the form of prayer of the faithful to allow God to work on us,” he said.

Fr. Kit also said abortion should be stopped now to appease God’s anger, saying that “abortion is a mortal sin that has offended God.

“By following God’s will by obeying his Commandments, peace will reign in the world,” he added.

“Since we have free will, man is free to choose between good and evil so that it is very important for us to pray, especially the Rosary to ask God’s help to find the way of righteousness,” Fr. Kit said.

He expressed the hope” that Filipino Catholics in their individual home will pray the Holy Rosary every day for the world to attain peace, and we will be delivered from dangers.”

The Rosary relates to the entire life of Jesus Christ on earth – His birth, teaching, passion, death, resurrection, and glory.

The Holy Rosary is composed of four Mysteries – Joyful, Sorrowful, Glorious, and Luminous.

Source: Philippines News Agency