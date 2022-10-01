Actor among 55 arrested in QCPD operations

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested 55 suspects in its latest anti-criminality operations on Friday and Saturday, including an actor and fugitives on the Most Wanted Persons (MWP) list.

Of the 55 suspects, 11 were caught in separate buy-bust operations.

Actor Dominic Roco, 33, and four others were nabbed in Barangay Holy Spirit at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to a QCPD news release on Saturday.

The others were Reynaldo Sanchez, 45; Eugene Marvin Tolentino, 27; Renz Anthony Cruz, 33; and Dexie Diamante, 21.

Confiscated from them were suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP112,000, PHP14,000 worth of dried marijuana, a weighing scale, and the buy-bust money.

The Novaliches police (PS-4) arrested three; the Anonas police (PS-9) got one; and Project 6 police (PS-15) nabbed two.

In the intensified campaign against MWP, 18 were arrested.

The No. 3 MWP of PS-4, identified as rape suspect Herbbie Laque Barro, 33, and a resident of Barangay Bagbag, was arrested at Michael Homes in the same village at about 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, the No. 9 on the MWP of the Eastwood Police Station, also a rape suspect, 47-year-old German Natingga, was arrested in Tipas, Taguig City at about 5:40 p.m. on Friday.

The police stations of Cubao and Project 4, the District Special Operations Unit, and the District Intelligence Division netted one suspect each; PS-9 arrested two; PS-15 arrested three; and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit arrested seven.

In the campaign against illegal gambling, 26 suspects fell.

The Talipapa Police Station arrested nine; Batasan Police Station arrested four; Cubao and Project 6 arrested one each; Holy Spirit arrested four; and Pasong Putik nabbed seven.

Source: Philippines News Agency