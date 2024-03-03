Rondina named PVL Press Corps Player of the Week

MANILA: Choco Mucho's Sisi Rondina was named the Philippine Volleyball League (PVL) Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Feb. 27 to March 2. The former University of Santo Tomas star edged Creamline's Tots Carlos, who posted a 31-point career game on Thursday against Akari, in a tight race for the weekly honor given by the PVL Press Corps. Rondina, the reigning PVL Most Valuable Player, made 24 points and 22 excellent receptions in leading Choco Mucho to a 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13 victory over Petro Gazz at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday. Against Chery Tiggo on Saturday, she delivered 23 points and 13 excellent receptions as Choco Mucho rolled to its third straight win, 25-9, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17. Rondina has consistently performed well despite her disadvantage in height so she wants to inspire others. "Siyempre para rin magbigay inspirasyon sa mga katulad kong maliliit na hindi hadlang 'yung height para makapaglaro tayo at makatungtong kami dito sa ganitong liga (Of course, i t's also to inspire the smaller players like me that height is not an obstacle to play and we can enter this league)," the 5-foot-6 spiker said. "Ginawa ko lang talaga is kumbaga settled na 'ko, ganito na 'yung height ko, hindi na talaga ako tatangkad. So, ang kailangan ko lang gawin is magdisiplina sa talon ko, kung ano 'yung binigay ni Lord sa akin (I just do it, it's like I'm settled, my height is like this, I will longer grow taller. So, all I have to do is to discipline myself, what the Lord has given me),' she added. Rondina is determined to give her best as Choco Mucho seeks to replicate, if not surpass, its first PVL finals appearance in December. Creamline swept the best-of-three series for its seventh PVL crown. "As long as you give your best, your heart in playing, and you know, the passion, people can really see that you love to play," she said. Source: Philippines News Agency