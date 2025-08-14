Roads Affected by Lahar Flow in Albay Now Passable

Guinobatan: Roads affected by the lahar flow triggered by heavy rains in Guinobatan, Albay are now passable following clearing operations Wednesday. The Department of Public Works and Highways carried out immediate clearing operations after the flash floods and debris flow in Barangay Masarawag near the foot of Mayon Volcano.

According to Philippines News Agency, Albay 3rd District Rep. Adrian Salceda stated that they will continue to remain vigilant, as there have been zero reported casualties so far. He added that the roads were passable shortly after the flash flood and food supplies were provided to the affected residents. Cedric Daep, the former chief of the Albay Public Safety Emergency Management Office and Salceda’s chief of staff, mentioned that the distribution of family food packs is ongoing as they continue to monitor the areas.

“Immediately after the lahar, we conducted a clearing operation and ensured the safety of the responders to maintain zero casualties. According to reports, 11 barangays are being monitored, and we are focusing on providing support,” Daep said in a separate interview. He also indicated that they are prepared to provide technical assistance to all barangays and municipalities regarding disaster response.

Daep highlighted the development of training modules tailored to each town, considering their different physical characteristics in terms of disaster response. For the legislative aspect, a review of potential legislative support for the affected areas in the 3rd district is planned, focusing on defined interventions and ecological projects. He emphasized that during a thunderstorm advisory, affected areas should implement road closures and restrict public exposure to lahar.

Guinobatan Mayor Gemma Ongoco reported that 1,300 families were affected by the lahar flow.