KUCHING, The Ministry of Health (KKM) has allocated RM42.74 million for repairs and upgrading of health clinics in Sarawak this year. Deputy Premier and the State Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said out of the figure RM11.74 million is allocated for upgrading, renovation and repair works. 'RM19 million is allocated under the Klinik Daif budget and RM12 million under rural clinic services. 'To date, 206 out of the 271 health clinics throughout Sarawak are in poor physical condition. These include 175 Klinik Kesihatan, 20 Klinik Komuniti, nine Klinik Kesihatan Ibu dan Anak and two Klinik Desa,' he said when winding up debate on behalf of his ministry at the State Assembly sitting here today. Meanwhile, Dr Sim said as of April 25, the overall physical progress of the Petra Jaya Hospital was 71.24 per cent and the project is now scheduled to be completed in August 2025. Source: BERNAMA News Agency