Riuh Bah Event Offers Opportunity For Young Generation To Showcase Talent – Fahmi

KOTA KINABALU, The Riuh Bah event will continue to be held in the future because it provides a good opportunity to demonstrate the creative abilities and interests of young people, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the event organized by the Communications Ministry through the MyCreative Ventures Group proved to be able to give space especially to entrepreneurs and musicians to show their respective talents.

‘We expect more than 20,000 visitors to come… this event is a program the ministry is proud of because it is able to attract the interest of young people and highlight their talents,’ he told reporters when visiting the event at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) here tonight.

Riuh Bah Event, Kembara Riuh 2024 which started yesterday became the opening event of the Malaysia Day celebration scheduled for tomorrow night at Padang Merdeka here.

The crowd was entertained by singers like Anuar Zain, Estranged, Lamneeta and local Sabah singers while more than 70 food and dr

ink vendors added colour to the event.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency