Rider complains about being picked up and attacked by a gambling website gang.

Bangkok, A young rider cries out that Saimai must survive. He was abducted and attacked by a gambling website gang. Demand money from sister's horse account Threatening to not reveal information about gambling websites A 27-year-old young rider brought a medical certificate. and a clip of a group of men being carried away and attacked. Called the Sai Mai Must Surv page and said that 3-4 men had invaded the room in the middle of the night. and claimed that Rider's older sister had gone to open an account for a gambling website. to receive money transfer Not less than 300,000 baht per month, with the website giving a salary of 1,000 baht and another 500 baht monthly, but in the end, my sister Instead, he closed the account and fled. Even though there was an outstanding amount of 315,000 baht, the gambling website later received 200,000 baht back from the older sister, but the portion that had not yet been returned Got the request from the rider. This made the rider worried about his safety because he was thre atened that if he revealed the gambling website, he would be attacked. Including while being carried away He was injured and had wounds all over his body. His nose bone was broken, his arm had 5 stitches, so he went to the Saimai page and asked for help. The Saimai must survive page states that it has been verified that the gambling website actually exists. So he took Rider to report the crime to the local police. Source: Thai News Agency