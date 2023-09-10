Rice retailers in 3 NCR areas, Zambo Sur to get cash grant Monday

Small rice retailers in Metro Manila and Zamboanga del Sur, who are affected by the implementation of the price ceiling, are set to receive cash grants on Monday. Citing a Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) report to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement Sunday that the distribution of PHP15,000 cash to micro rice retailers will be held in the municipality of Pateros and the cities of Navotas and Parañaque in the National Capital Region (NCR), and in Zamboanga del Sur. At least 337 beneficiaries identified by the Departments of Agriculture (DA) and Trade and Industry (DTI) will receive the assistance. Of the total, 15 retailers are in Pateros, 161 in Navotas, 129 in Parañaque, and 32 in Zamboanga del Sur. The Department of the Interior and Local Government will help the DSWD inform the identified beneficiaries about the cash grants. The DSWD and the DTI will also meet on Monday to discuss the list of beneficiaries for the rest of the NCR and those in the provinces, among other measures. President Marcos' order to implement the mandated PHP41 rice price ceiling on regular milled rice and the PHP45 rice price cap on well-milled rice nationwide took effect Sept. 5. To help small rice retailers affected by the price cap, he ordered the DSWD to extend PHP15,000 cash assistance through its Sustainable Livelihood Program. Simultaneous distribution of cash assistance started on Saturday at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City led by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Mayor Joy Belmonte, and at Agora Market in San Juan City by DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual and Mayor Francis Zamora. DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., First District Rep. Oscar Malapitan and Mayor Dale Malapitan led the distribution at Maypajo Market in Caloocan City. Marcos said even sari-sari (retail) store owners outside of big public markets will be given PHP5,000, Gatchalian said last week

Source: Philippines News Agency