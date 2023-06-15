RESIDENTS FROM FOUR KUALA NERANG VILLAGES HOPE FOR BRIDGES TO BE REPAIRED, REPLACED

About 1,000 residents from four villages near here hope the authorities can immediately take action to replace a bridge that collapsed last year and repair another one on the verge of caving in.

Both bridges, connecting Kampung Nahan, Kampung Pong Selatan, Kampung Chanding and Kampung Lamdi, play important roles in the residents’ socio-economic activities.

A Kampung Nahan resident, Wichit a/l Soowan, 55, said the bridge in Kampung Nahan which is the main route for the villagers to get to the orchard, collapsed on Oct 25 last year making it difficult for them to go about their daily tasks.

"This bridge also leads to the Muslim cemetery and after it collapsed the residents have to take an alternative road which is so much further covering a five-kilometre route.

“The cemetery is less than 50 metres from my house and I am always aware if any of the villagers have passed on but nowadays people hardly pass through this area,” he said when met at the village.

The second bridge in Kampung Pong Selatan is dilapidated and on the verge of collapse, said another resident Affendi Ramli, 48, who hoped it would be repaired or built anew to facilitate their daily activities.

"Most of the villagers here are farmers and they use the bridge to get to the rubber estates and pineapple farms. If this bridge collapses, we residents of Kampung Pong Selatan will be completely cut off," he said.

Affendi said he was worried that something untoward would happen if the bridge was not repaired or replaced immediately as there were already visible cracks in the middle, thus heavy vehicles were not recommended to use the bridge.

“Villagers dare not use the bridge to transport rubber and pineapples.

"If we have to, we need to use a light vehicle with a minimum load for fear that the bridge will collapse," said Affendi who has submitted an application for a new bridge through the village chief office.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency