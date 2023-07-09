RATIONALISING DISTRIBUTION OF SUBSIDISED COOKING OIL WILL SOLVE SHORTAGES IN FUTURE – SALAHUDDIN

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living will initiate a rationalization process in the allocation of subsidised cooking oil or quota for cooking oil to overcome future shortages in the market.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the move was important to ensure the allocation of subsidised cooking oil can be done fairly at all levels.

He said his ministry was taking proactive measures following feedback received from a series of visits to companies involved in repackaging subsidised cooking oil throughout the country.

“I feel the time has come for the ministry to look at the overall process of distributing packet subsidised cooking oil so that there will not be any disruption or shortages at any level in the future,” he told reporters after visiting and inspecting a factory involved in repackaging subsidised cooking oil, here today.

Salahuddin said his ministry was carrying out an overall study or audit to ensure factories involved in repackaging subsidised cooking oil have the capability and capacity to supply the product, be it in rural areas of cities.

“After conducting an audit, the allocation and distribution of subsidised cooking oil will be done fairly. We will manage and supervise the distribution or quota of subsidised cooking oil.

“In areas that need additional supply or quota, we will increase so that shortages can be resolved in the future,” he said.

Speaking of Sabah, Salahuddin said the state was also experiencing a shortage of factories repackaging subsidised cooking oil and that is among reasons for a shortage of supply in the market.

He added that the ministry was committed to overcoming the issue of shortage in Sabah by adopting a fair distribution process in the allocation of subsidised cooking oil at all levels.

“There are very few factories involved in repackaging subsidised cooking oil in Kota Kinabalu for example. If we were to transport supply from Sandakan to Kota Kinabalu, the transportation cost will be high and the time taken will also be long.

“Therefore, it is important to ensure a fair distribution (subsidised cooking oil). We will overcome the issue as soon as possible,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency