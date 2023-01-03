Rain showers to prevail across PH Tuesday

MANILA: Most parts of the country will experience rain showers caused by the trough of a low pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of LPA are forecast over the Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula and Palawan.

The northeast monsoon will cause rains over Metro Manila, Region 4-A (Calabarzon), Bicol Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora and light rains over the rest of Luzon.

All these areas may possibly experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms will be experienced over the rest of Mindanao.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will continue to prevail over the entire archipelago.

Rough to very rough seas are forecast over the eastern seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas, and the western and northern seaboards of Northern Luzon.

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small sea vessels not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

