Quezon City Government Investigates Falling Debris Incident That Injured Three Students

Quezon city: The Quezon City government has launched an investigation following the incident of a falling concrete from a condominium in Tomas Morato corner Roces Avenue that hit three students. In a statement Tuesday, the city government assured aid for the victims and their families.

According to Philippines News Agency, the local authorities have instructed their offices to study potential cases against those responsible for the incident. The city government emphasized their commitment to holding the perpetrators accountable for what they describe as an avoidable incident.

Initial reports by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) indicated that the three students, all 12 years old, were on their way home from Don Roces Science High School when a concrete plaster fell from the condominium. Two of the students are in serious condition at the Capitol Medical Center after being directly hit on the head, while the third student sustained minor injuries.

The QC Social Services and Development Department has been tasked with providing immediate assistance to the families of the victims. The city government reiterated that the safety and well-being of their citizens, especially the youth, remains their primary concern.