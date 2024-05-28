QR CODE FOR IMMIGRATION TO BE FINALISED AFTER TRIAL PERIOD – DPM FADILLAH

PUTRAJAYA, The government will finalise the implementation of Quick Response (QR) Codes for immigration clearance at the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex and the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ Complex in Johor after the conclusion of the first phase three-month trial period. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stated that the first phase of the QR Code System, involving Malaysian citizens at both the CIQ complexes for bus and motorcycle travel, will commence this Saturday (June 1). "The Proof of Concept will undergo a three-month trial period, during which the effectiveness and benefits of all systems will be assessed, along with the identification of any weaknesses requiring improvement. "If it runs smoothly, then it can be implemented. Only then will the Ministry of Home Affairs finalise which companies are successful and which concepts will be used," he told the media after officiating the National Conference on Stormwater Management (SWaM) here today. Fadillah, who also chairs the Special Committee on Addressing Johor Causeway Congestion, mentioned that during the implementation of the first phase, three proposed systems will be tested for their effectiveness. "Three proposed systems from several companies have been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs. We will test these systems. Travelers only need to download the application, register, choose either Digital ID or MySejahtera, take a passport photo, or an individual photo, and verify. "So when they pass through immigration there's no need to take out their passport. Scan the QR code, and it will automatically enter the immigration system. This concept is expected to save travel time by an average of 50 percent," he said. He also stated that the outcomes of the meeting of the Special Committee on Addressing Johor Causeway Congestion No.1 2024 held yesterday, would be presented to the Cabinet as soon as possible. On a separate development, Fadillah, who also serves as the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, mentioned that the government would enhance the Manual for Environmentally Friendly Drainage (MSMA), as a crucial step to improve rainwater management to reduce floods. "It (MSMA) is a dynamic document, that is constantly updated according to current circumstances. "One thing we need to consider is how to introduce suitable technology to monitor forecasts on possible disasters. It may enable us to make earlier forecasts," he said. MSMA is a prerequisite for the approval of development plans involving drainage infrastructure, focusing primarily on addressing long-term flood issues and saving government expenditure on flood mitigation. The methods and guidelines within MSMA provide a solid foundation for designing drainage systems capable of accommodating high rainfall intensity, especially in densely populated urban areas. Furthermore, MSMA also emphasises the need for effective water resource management and treatment, utilising source control, flow reduction, and the construction of biolo gical systems such as lakes and mangrove swamps. This indirectly not only helps to reduce the risk of floods but also provides means to improve water quality and the environment. Source: BERNAMA News Agency