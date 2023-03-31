Public urged to join PH Veterans Week on April 5-12

The Department of National Defense (DND) and the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) have urged the public, especially the youth, to participate in this year's Philippine Veterans Week (PVW) from April 5 to 12. This is in line with the nation's observance of the 81st anniversary of the "Araw ng Kagitingan" (Day of Valor) on April 10. A series of commemorative and special events will be held to memorialize the valor and heroic deeds of Filipino veterans, the DND and PVAO said in a joint statement on Friday. Anchored on the theme "Kagitingan ng mga Beterano, Pundasyon ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino,' this year's observance aims to remember the veterans whose courage and sacrifices became the foundation of the country's freedom. "Their stories of heroism and of working together for a singular purpose will also be highlighted to remind every Filipino of the value of solidarity and unity in nation-building," it added. Under Proclamation 466, s. 1989, the country celebrates the PVW from April 5 to 11 of every year to promote, preserve, and memorialize the principles, ideas, and deeds of the war veterans to enhance patriotism and love of country, especially among the youth. Meanwhile, April 9 of every year is designated by Executive Order 203, s. 1987 as "Araw ng Kagitingan." The observance of the PVW will commence on April 5 with the Sunrise Ceremony and the wreath-laying ceremony at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City at 7 a.m. It will be followed by the Review in Honor of the Veterans at the Hunters ROTC Guerilla Field at the Philippine Army Headquarters, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City at 9 a.m. April 10 was declared a regular holiday in observance of the "Araw ng Kagitingan," under Proclamation 90, s. 2022, signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos. Jr. The commemoration will start at 8 a.m. at the Mt. Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan where the "Dambana ng Kagitingan" or Shrine of Valor stands. The Tribute to all Filipino Heroes, traditionally held in Corregidor Island, will be observed along with the Paggunita sa Capas at the Capas National Shrine in Capas, Tarlac at 8 a.m. on April 11. The PVW will be capped off with the Sunset Ceremony at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City at 5 p.m. on April 12, where veterans will gather amid the setting sun to share stories about the veterans and recite a pledge of patriotism. Supporting activities will also be held in different parts of the country to promote the legacies of Filipino veterans and heroes. Among these are the "Ride for Valor," a motorcycle/big bike riders' tour event traversing the route of the Bataan Death March, on April 9. The Philippine Veterans Bank's traveling exhibit, 'War of our Fathers,' will also be open at The Bunker in Balanga City, Bataan from April 3 to April 18, and an awarding ceremony of the US Congressional Gold Medal will be held in Capas, Tarlac on April 12 to recognize the Filipino World War II Veterans residing in Central Luzon. The Department of Education, in partnership with PVAO, Veterans Federation of the Philippines (VFP), and VFP-Sons and Daughters Association, Inc. will also conduct several national competitions for students nationwide, including a poster-making contest, an essay writing contest, a songwriting contest, and an oratorical contest in April to encourage youth participation and develop deeper awareness about the Philippines' history. All events for the national observance of the "Araw ng Kagitingan" and the 2023 PVW are open to the public, provided minimum health protocols are observed.

Source: Philippines News Agency