Proton e.MAS 7 Tour Kicks Off Oct 5, Eyeing EV Market Lead

SHAH ALAM, Proton Holdings Bhd is confident that the Proton e.MAS 7 Tour will help the national carmaker achieve its goal of making the Proton e.MAS 7 the top-selling electric vehicle (EV) in the country.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer Roslan Abdullah said the nationwide tour, which begins on Oct 5, 2024 and runs until early November, would allow Malaysians to engage directly with Proton’s first EV model.

“As well as giving Malaysians a close-up look at this C-segment sport utility vehicle (SUV), the tour will demonstrate the resilience of the Proton e.MAS 7, highlighting the durability of its battery, the toughness of its body and cabin, and more,” he told Bernama after the launch of the tour on Friday.

In a statement, Proton said the launch of the tour also marks the handover from Geely’s successful E5 Long Test Drive World Tour, with the Proton e.MAS 7 embarking on a new chapter of innovation and exploration across Malaysia.

“The Proton e.MAS 7 Tour aims to engage Malaysians, offering a unique opportu

nity to experience the vehicle first-hand as it covers over 2,000 km across diverse terrains, from coastal roads to mountainous regions, showcasing its capabilities.

“The first leg of the tour will cover Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor, before moving on to Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan. It will then visit Perak, Penang, Kedah, and Perlis, continuing through Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, before heading to East Malaysia, starting in Sabah and concluding in Sarawak,” the statement said.

Proton added that its strategy to expand EV adoption and strengthen the local ecosystem includes forming strategic partnerships and sharing knowledge to address concerns related to the sector.

Additionally, Proton said its collaboration with Geely has enabled the Proton e.MAS 7 to be developed in parallel with the Geely E5, incorporating world-class technologies into a sustainable solution tailored specifically for Malaysians.

“Building on the durability and reliability demonstrated by the Geely E5 during its 3,700-kilomet

re journey from China to Malaysia, the Proton e.MAS 7 is designed to thrive under various conditions.

“From navigating challenging weather to showcasing its engineering excellence, the Proton e.MAS 7 is set to leave a lasting impression,” it said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency