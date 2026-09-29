ProductLife Group completes its transformation into a single, unified group with an end-to-end set of human and digital capabilities across life sciences

The consolidation of 26 businesses, acquired over six years, into one identity — now expressed through a new brand: PLG | Advanced Intelligence for Life Sciences

PLG | Advanced Intelligence for Life Sciences

PARIS, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProductLife Group (PLG) today completes a multi-year transformation, uniting the 26 businesses it has acquired over six years into a single Group with an end-to-end set of digital and human capabilities across life sciences.

Full integration across the Group is targeted for completion by the end of 2027.

This transformation also reflects an evolution in how PLG works: combining deep human expertise with intelligent automation. Every recommendation stays owned by a senior life sciences expert — never replaced by technology, only accelerated by it.

This is underpinned by a clear vision and mission: to be the leading global life sciences Advanced Intelligence business, combining the best human expertise with intelligent automation to help clients bring new medicines to patients, cure diseases and improve lives — in practice, helping life sciences innovators bring new therapies to patients through deep human expertise, intelligent automation, and senior expert accountability.

To deliver on this mission and meet the full range of client needs, PLG is structured around four connected Business Units, each a centre of expertise:

Product Development & Engineering (from molecule to manufacturing, integrating pre-clinical, clinical, CMC and regulatory development with world-class engineering);

Market & Patient Access (market access, HTA and pricing, health economics and patient-centred evidence, accelerating sustainable access);

Product Compliance (regulatory affairs, safety and vigilance, and quality assurance, keeping products compliant and audit-ready throughout their lifecycle);

Digital & Innovation (technology-agnostic digital transformation and AI-enabled solutions connecting R&D, quality, manufacturing and commercial).

Dr. James Burt

Most client engagements span more than one Business Unit — one accountable partner, not four separate providers.

“When I joined PLG earlier this year, I found an organisation that had already become something rare in this industry: one Group with a genuinely end to end set of capabilities across life sciences,” said Dr. James Burt, CEO of ProductLife Group. “Today’s launch puts a name to what that means for our clients — human expertise and intelligent automation working as one, with a senior expert accountable for every decision. That combination, Human and Artificial, is what a complete life sciences partner should look like now.”

The new logo gives that mission a visual form: its symbol depicts a unified force coming together, advancing upwards and forwards — the same collective energy that now connects PLG’s four Business Units into one accountable partner.

With this new identity, PLG confirms its position as a truly global partner: over 2,000 clients served across life sciences, delivered by 1,750 experts across 60 nationalities, with PLG’s own operations in 50+ countries and reach into 150+ countries through its partner network.

The new brand and a redesigned corporate website go live today at plglifesciences.com.

About ProductLife Group

PLG is a global life sciences services provider combining deep human expertise with intelligent automation to help clients bring new medicines and therapies to patients, faster and more safely.

Operating across the full product lifecycle — development and engineering, compliance, market and patient access, and digital innovation — PLG supports clients from early development through commercialisation and beyond, with a dedicated team of experts across 50+ countries.

PLG is backed by private equity investors 21 Invest and Oakley Capital, and has grown through a buy-and-build strategy encompassing 26 acquisitions to date.

Media contact:

Annalisa Merola, Corporate Communication Director – ProductLife Group

[email protected]

+39 347 3731904

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c79fe5b0-b06d-4e37-b5c0-2e0bf31b27dc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80de2eee-1c11-4bba-b35f-bf6bc1befcca



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