Pro League Delays Rosales Stop Ahead of Uwan

Rosales: The Asian Tournament (TAT), a professional basketball league featuring teams from Southeast Asia and China, has decided to delay the start of its upcoming leg in Rosales, Pangasinan, in anticipation of severe Typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-Wong).

According to Philippines News Agency, the TAT Rosales leg was supposed to start on Monday, the same day Uwan is expected to cross Northern Luzon. In a statement, TAT announced, “Due to the expected impact of the upcoming typhoon, the opening games of The Asian Tournament: Winter Classic – Pangasinan Leg will be postponed to ensure the safety of all teams, staff, and fans.” They further assured that a new schedule will be announced soon once conditions are confirmed safe for everyone, thanking supporters for their understanding and urging everyone to stay safe.

As of Friday, three teams have confirmed their participation in the tournament: longtime mainstays Naic Aces, Macau Black Bears, and newcomers Sirius Star Pilipinas. The postponement could benefit Macau as they are scheduled to play Meralco in an East Asia Super League (EASL) game at the Cebu City Coliseum on Nov. 15. Ticket sales for this game will aid relief operations for victims of the recent earthquake and Typhoon Tino.