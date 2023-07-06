Principion and LDA Capital cancel agreement for sale of Azerion shares

Amsterdam, 6th July 2023 – Azerion announces today that it has been notified by Principion Holding B.V. (‘Principion’) that Principion and LDA Capital Limited have cancelled the put option agreement entered into between them and announced by Azerion on 30 December 2022 subject to the terms of a settlement agreement. Principion has also confirmed to Azerion that it has not exercised the put option and that therefore no Azerion shares have been sold under this agreement.

