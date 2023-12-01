President Marcos Jr. to Spearhead ‘Family Week’ Celebrations at the Office of the President

Manila - President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is set to lead the annual 'Family Week' celebration at the Office of the President (OP) on December 2 and 3. Malacañang announced this event, emphasizing its focus on providing various programs and services to the personnel of the OP and other associated agencies.

According to Philippines News Agency, President Marcos Jr. will interact with employees and their families during the event at the Kalayaan grounds in Malacañang. The celebration will feature the LAB 4 All initiative, the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF), and the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program, all of which are key projects championed by President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos. LAB 4 All offers a range of medical services including basic laboratory tests, specialized screenings, vaccinations, and dental and optical services. The BPSF provides essential government services from various agencies, such as passport applications, issuance of official documents, benefit claims, health insurance coverage, and free legal advice.

The Kadiwa ng Pangulo program, developed by the Department of Agriculture (DA), aims to create a direct marketing platform that connects consumers with quality food products while ensuring a steady market for farm producers. Garafil highlighted that a Kadiwa booth at the event will feature fresh, affordable produce, also accessible to the surrounding community. Additionally, a Bagong Pilipinas bus will be present to promote the Marcos administration's governance branding ahead of its official launch.

As part of the celebration, a free concert headlined by acclaimed artist Bamboo is scheduled to take place along Mendiola from 6 p.m. on December 2, extending the festivities to the general public. The OP Family Week, an annual tradition fostering community and family spirit among employees, was originally established in September 1992 by former President Fidel V. Ramos. However, this year's event has been rescheduled to December to maximize employee participation and to align with the spirit of generosity and community characteristic of the Christmas season.