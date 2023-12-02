President Marcos Commends Office of the President Staff for Outstanding Service

Manila, Philippines - President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. praised the employees of the Office of the President (OP) for their exceptional commitment and service. His commendation came during the annual OP's Family Week celebration, acknowledging the staff's crucial role in the achievements of his administration since taking office in June 2022.

According to Philippines News Agency, At the event held at the Kalayaan Grounds of Malacañan Palace in Manila, President Marcos expressed his profound gratitude to the OP staff for their hard work and skills, contributing to the government's ability to serve the public effectively. He emphasized the importance of their diligence and talent in accomplishing the administration's objectives, highlighting that a leader's success is also dependent on the quality of their team.

Recognizing the extended hours and effort put in by the OP employees, Marcos stressed the importance of them taking time to relax and be with their families, acknowledging the sacrifices made in terms of personal time due to their commitment to work.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, alongside President Marcos, participated in a raffle draw for all OP personnel, distributing rewards including multipurpose trikes and housing units from the National Housing Authority. President Marcos also took the opportunity to tour booths offering various government services, free medical consultations, and affordable food sourced from local farmers.

The Family Week, led by the OP and the Social Secretary's office, is a gesture of appreciation to the staff for their indispensable role in nation-building and support of the President's agenda. This weekend's event also serves as a platform for employees and their families to engage with each other and avail themselves of the services provided.

As part of the celebrations, a free concert opens to the public featuring singer Bamboo is scheduled along Mendiola Street at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The OP Family Week, initiated in 1992 by the late President Fidel V. Ramos, is an annual tradition originally celebrated in September, aimed at honoring the contributions of OP employees and their families.