Pre-SONA caravan brings gov’t services to Sorsogon residents

Hundreds of residents of this city and the nearby town of Castilla availed of essential government services during the conduct of a "Serbisyo Caravan" at the capitol grounds here on Monday. The activity is part of the "Nagkakaisang Bumabangon: 2023 Pre-State of the Nation Address (SONA) Caravan of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) through the Philippine Information Agency-Bicol (PIA-5). "Please avail this program that our government is offering for the people ranging from medical and health services like free check-ups, consultations, distribution of planting materials, career opportunities, upgrading of records, "diskwento" (discount) caravan and mini-Kadiwa, among others," PIA regional head Ramil Marianito said during the opening. He thanked the 16 participating government agencies and partners that were offering a wide range of services to the community and marginalized sectors. William Añoso Jr., 39, of Barangay Road Bibincahan, availed the free consultation and medical services together with his two children. "My kids, 8 years old and one-year-old have cough, colds and fever, with this free service caravan they were checked by the doctors and we are given free medicines. Thank you, President Ferdinand Marcos for this kind of event," he said. Kimbert Sabanal, 21, of Barangay Basud was cheerful after getting his Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) identification card. "Masaya po kasi hindi na ako nag-antay ng matagal, mabilis po natanggap ko ang ID ko. Malaking tulong po ito para sa pag nagkasakit ako, may discount akong matatanggap. Kailangan din po sa paghahanap ng trabaho (I'm happy because I did not wait long, I already got my PhilHealth ID. This is a big help for me if I got sick. It is also a requirement when looking for a job)," Sabanal said. In his message, Vice Governor Krunimar Antonio Escudero said the provincial government of Sorsogon always cooperates with the programs and agendas of the Marcos administration. The partner agencies for the Serbisyo Caravan include the regional and provincial agencies of the Land Transportation Office, Philippine Statistics Authority, Department of Trade and Industry, Population Commission, Sorsogon Provincial Office in partnership with the Provincial Health Office, Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Agriculture. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources with its attached bureau, the Environmental Management Bureau, likewise offered services such as chain saw registration and distributed seedlings and information, education and communication materials. Other participating agencies include the National Telecommunications Commission, PhilHealth, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Health, Social Security System, Philippine Army, Technical Education and Skills and Development Authority and the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

Source: Philippines News Agency