Poseur cop nabbed for extortion in Batangas

MANILA: A 42-year-old man pretending to be a cop was arrested by police Monday in Batangas province for allegedly extorting money.

Police identified the suspect as Arvin Luzaran Sumague, a former overseas Filipino worker who identified himself as a certain Police Cpl. Edison.

Police acted on the complaint of a certain Peter Paul Pascuguin of Talisay town, Batangas who said the extortion started when several gambling tables were put up at a funeral in his house in Barangay Banga.

Police set up an entrapment operation when they learned that the suspect will take the “protection” money at a convenience store.

Police arrested Sumague after handing him an undetermined amount of marked money

Source: Philippines News Agency