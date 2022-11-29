5 Ilocanos to join World International Math Olympiad in Thailand

LAOAG CITY: Five students of the Sarrat National High School (SNHS) are now gearing up for the World International Mathematical Olympiad (WIMO) set on January 7-8, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

They are Ma. Cassandra Doque, Christian Ray Malvar, Charlie Quetula, Cesar Alejandro Respicio and Jesrel Briones Gudoy Jr., who won four gold awards and one silver plus special awards during the final round of the 2021 Hong Kong International Mathematical Olympiad held via online platforms Eklavvya and Zoom on Aug. 28, 2021.

In support of these young math wizards who will be joining again an international competition participated by around 14 countries, some PHP300,000 donation from the Mirae Asia Energy Corporation has been pledged to cover their airfare, accommodations, and other expenditures.

To facilitate the release of the donation, provincial board member Saul Paulo Lazo, chair of the committee on education, divulged on Tuesday that members of the Ilocos Norte board passed a resolution on Monday authorizing Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc to accept the PHP300,000 donation from Mirae Asia, which is operating a solar power farm in Currimao, Ilocos Norte.

“The donated amount is meant to share in the burden of the participants,” said Lazo as the amount also forms part of the corporate social responsibility program of the company, promoting the education and welfare of the Ilocanos.

“We are very grateful for all the support we are getting from various education stakeholders,” said Michael Malvar, one of the coaches of the students.

While wishing good luck to the participants from the Ilocos Norte public school, schools division superintendent Joann Corpuz said, “The Schools Division of Ilocos Norte is very happy with this achievement of our students. This proves that the pandemic is not a hindrance for education to continue.”

Jointly organized by the Hong Kong and Thailand Mathematics Society, the annual international olympiad competition aims to stimulate and foster young people’s interest in learning mathematics, strengthen the ability of their creative thinking, widen their international perspective, and promote the development of primary and secondary education and exchange of educational cultures throughout countries and regions.

Invited participants are from Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Ukraine, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Taiwan, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodi

Source: Philippines News Agency