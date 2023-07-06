POP FACILITIES ALLOW TEACHERS, STUDENTS TO ENJOY FASTER INTERNET ACCESS

The Point of Presence (PoP) fibre optic facilities available at sites nearby schools in the rural areas will give teachers and students the opportunity have faster internet access to improve the learning process.

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato’ Undang Haji Adnan (SMK DUHA) senior administrative assistant, Muhamad Fadzli Hamid said the facility will also reduce internet congestion faced by teachers, especially when filling up documents online including the Identity Management System (iDME).

“It is very helpful, no doubt, in terms of teaching and facilitating (PdPc), all this while teachers have been using textbooks and other mediums more but with this PoP, it will be easier and faster for students to have access to information.

"Indeed we have been waiting for this and as a senior assistant I am very concerned about academic improvement and the performance of teachers and students.

“Through this PoP facility, the latest information such as exam questions can be widely and quickly shared with nearby schools," he told Bernama after the launch of the South Zone PoP project by Communications and Digital (KKD) Minister Fahmi Fadzil at the school here today.

Muhammad Fadzli also hopes that the project will be expanded to all areas in the state because apart from the schools, the surrounding community too would get to enjoy more stable broadband services.

Meanwhile, the school's Malay language teacher, Fadzilah Ismail said though telecommunication services are already available in several areas, internet connections were limited, making it difficult for users to surf the internet for various matters.

"This school is located in a rural area and the internet connection is slow, but with this PoP, it will be easier to manage online related matters, PdPc sessions will be smoother and easier for students to complete their assignments," she said.

Form Four student, Siti Umaira Zakaria said interactions with teachers to get information was so much easier now with faster internet speed.

Fahmi in his speech at the launch informed that as of yesterday, a total of 36 locations and 3,744 premises in Negeri Sembilan have been equipped with PoP facilities and were ready for subscription adding that seven of the facilities were built in Rembau parliamentary constituency.

He said the PoP initiative is one of the government's commitments in encouraging the use of digital technology by all levels of society, regardless whether they are in the rural or urban areas.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency