Police Apprehend Suspect Linked to Councilor’s Murder and Other Crimes in Negros

Negros Oriental - Police in Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental have arrested a 57-year-old man, known as "Longlong," suspected of being a hired gun involved in multiple homicides, including the 2021 murder of a town councilor. The arrest followed an incident where Longlong allegedly shot a resident in Sitio Kantamsi, Barangay Nagbalaye.

According to Philippines News Agency, the suspect, a resident of Purok 3, Barangay Manalongon, was apprehended shortly after the shooting. The victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, is currently recuperating in a private hospital in the capital city. The motive behind the recent shooting is believed to be an old grudge. During the investigation, Lt. Stephen Polinar, spokesperson of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, revealed that Longlong was also implicated in the killing of Sta. Catalina councilor Rude Anthony Melodia on January 10, 2021. Melodia was shot by three motorcycle-riding suspects while having his car washed and died on the spot. Lt. Polinar noted that Longlong, previously arrested and out on bail, is suspected of involvement in other killings in Sta. Catalina.