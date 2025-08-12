PNP Seizes PHP7 Million Illegal Drugs in Weeklong Operations

Manila: The Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) has confiscated over PHP7 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 15 drug personalities from Aug. 4 to 10. In a report Tuesday, PDEG acting chief Brig. Gen. Edwin Quilates said the 11 operations during the period resulted in the seizure of 1,000 grams of suspected shabu and 2,000 grams of dried marijuana leaves.

According to Philippines News Agency, those arrested included eight High-Value Individuals (HVIs), one street-level individual (SLI), one child in conflict with the law (CICL), and three individuals with outstanding warrants of arrest. Quilates said the arrests are expected to deal a major blow to local drug syndicates. “I commend the tireless efforts of our operatives and partner agencies whose commitment and coordination made these accomplishments possible. Together, we remain resolute in our mission to protect our communities and eradicate the illegal drug menace,” he said.

Meanwhile, intensified police operations from Aug. 3 to 9 resulted in the arrest of 255 persons facing various offenses in Quezon City. In a separate statement, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Acting Director Col. Randy Glenn Silvio said those arrested included 84 drug suspects, 83 wanted persons, 54 gamblers, and four for illegal possession of firearms.

Silvio said during the period, 51 anti-drug operations led to the confiscation of PHP1.1 million worth of illegal drugs. He said 54 were arrested for illegal gambling and PHP27,746 bet money was confiscated in 28 operations. Charges have already been filed before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002); RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act); and Presidential Decree 1602.

He said 45 other wanted persons (OWPs) and 38 most wanted persons (MWPs) were arrested in the city. The respective courts of origin have already been notified of the arrests, he added. The QCPD also conducted four operations against illegal firearms, leading to the recovery of four firearms and the arrest of four individuals.