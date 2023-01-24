PNP, AFP fortify cooperation to uphold peace and order

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) have renewed their commitment to preserving peace and order in the country.

This came as PNP chief, Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., welcomed AFP deputy chief-of-staff, Vice Adm. Rommel Anthony SD Reyes, during Monday's flag-raising rites at the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Reyes, who served as guest-of-honor and speaker, emphasized the importance of synergy and teamwork between the two agencies as both integral parts of our country’s security, stability and development mechanism.

He added that the PNP and AFP perform important roles in national security, community development and disaster response.

Reyes also shared his constant motivation for more than three decades in the service, which is the passion to serve the best way he can and be an agent of positive change.

Reyes also took the occasion to remember the heroism and gallantry of the 44 warriors of Special Action Force (SAF), known as SAF 44 on Jan. 25, 2015 or eight years ago.

He said that he is joining the entire PNP in paying tribute to these heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that their mission is a success.

"They shall never be forgotten and their names are etched in history. So that the current and future generations of soldiers and police shall remember their names. With that, I render my snappiest salute to the 44 members of SAF and their families which inspire us to continue braving odds to secure our beloved county and fellow Filipinos," Reyes added.

The AFP official said he is urging everyone to continue embodying the common ideals, and shared values of their respective institutions.

"Honor encompasses everything, that the AFP and the PNP stand for. This is to carry out and lead the ideals of respect, duty, loyalty, selfless duties and personal courage in fulfilling our duties as public servants. Let us be men and women whom our children and our children’s, children, be proud of. Together, let us continually pursue the accomplishment of our mission in service to God, country and people,” Reyes added.

Meanwhile, Azurin also called for unity as the PNP and AFP face the challenges ahead.

This also includes calls for unwavering support for the advocacy of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Azurin and Reyes also led the awarding of PNP personnel with significant accomplishments.

The awardees include Lt. Col. Victor Ben Isidore Aclan, Lt. Ace Vergel Geñoso, Senior Master Sergeant Hermogenes Tapangco Jr., Cpl. Gilbert Piedad and Patrolman Joferd Rotarla from the Police Regional Office 4-A who were awarded the Medalya ng Kagalingan (PNP Medal of Merit) for the successful follow-up and manhunt operations on Dec. 29, 2022 in Barangay Molino, Bacoor City, Cavite province and Barangay San Antonio, San Pedro City, Laguna that resulted to the arrest of four suspects who were responsible in a series of “basag kotse” (car break-in) incidents in the two provinces

