Philips appoints Julia Strandberg as Chief Business Leader of the Connected Care businesses

March 13, 2023

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the appointment of Julia Strandberg as the Chief Business Leader of its Connected Care businesses, effective April 24, 2023. Ms. Strandberg will become a member of Philips’ Executive Committee reporting to Philips CEO Roy Jakobs. As of April 1, 2023, Philips’ Connected Care businesses will comprise the Monitoring, Sleep & Respiratory Care and Enterprise Informatics businesses.

Ms. Strandberg (American, 1974) joins Philips from Pear Therapeutics, where she served as the Chief Commercial Officer leading the commercial team that built, launched and grew their prescription digital therapeutics offering. Prior to this, Ms. Strandberg led a healthcare business consulting firm focused on driving client growth, and before this, she led Medtronic’s global Health Informatics and Monitoring business, and was the global marketing leader for the Patient Monitoring business within Covidien’s Respiratory & Monitoring group, which was acquired by Medtronic. Ms. Strandberg started her career at 3M, where she worked across a number of roles at the company.

“On behalf of Philips’ Executive Committee, I am delighted to announce that Julia Strandberg will join Philips as our new Chief Business Leader of the Connected Care businesses and member of the Executive Committee,” said Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips. “Julia brings deep, multi-disciplinary expertise, including in informatics and monitoring, to Philips. Passionate about improving the healthcare experience for patients and providers across care settings, Julia understands how to deliver in the global healthcare ecosystem and adds extensive experience in developing and commercializing medical technologies.”

Ms. Strandberg succeeds Dan Leonard, who took on the role of Chief Business Leader Connected Care ad interim when Roy Jakobs became CEO in October, 2022.

Philips’ strong brand and compelling purpose appeal to and attract talent, and the company has therefore continued to strengthen the organization with new health technology talent, including seasoned leaders with deep expertise. Ms. Strandberg ’s appointment to Philips’ Executive Committee builds on the recent appointments of Wim Appelo as Philips’ Chief Operations Officer and Steve C. de Baca as Philips’ Chief Patient Safety & Quality Officer, as well as the promotion of Jeff DiLullo to Philips’ Chief Market Leader of North America.

Additional information on Philips’ Executive Committee can be found here .

