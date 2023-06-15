Philippine President’s Plane Returned To Base After “Minor” Technical Problem

Philippine President, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos’ plane, encountered a “minor” technical problem, minutes after takeoff yesterday, forcing the pilot to return to an air base near Manila and change plane.

Marcos planned to fly to South Cotabato, in the southern Philippines, to attend the launching of the South Cotabato Consolidated Rice Production and Mechanisation Programme.

“The G280 command and control aircraft that flew today (yesterday), with the president onboard had to return to base a few minutes after takeoff, due to a minor technical issue on the aircraft’s flaps operations,” Philippine Air Force (PAF) spokesperson, Colonel Maria Consuelo Castillo, said.

She said, the problem was “nothing serious.” Since the PAF maintains the highest standards of flight safety, the spokesperson added, the pilots decided to do a precautionary return to the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City and have the aircraft thoroughly checked.

Castillo said, the air force readied a backup aircraft, a C295, so Marcos’ flight resumed immediately.

Source: Nam News Network