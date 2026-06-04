PhilHealth Warns Public of Fake SMS Blasts Aimed at Stealing Member Data

Manila: The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) on Thursday warned the public against circulating fraudulent text messages and an unauthorized website designed to steal members' personal and financial data.

According to Philippines News Agency, PhilHealth has issued Advisory 2026-0032, informing its regional offices and the public that suspicious SMS or text blasts are currently directing recipients to an imposter website that asks users to update their 'health insurance identification information.' PhilHealth clarified that these messages and the online platform are not authorized and appear to be part of a malicious phishing scam orchestrated by cybercriminals.

PhilHealth emphasized that it does not send unsolicited SMS messages containing links requiring members to update personal or account information. The agency maintained that all official transactions are strictly conducted only through PhilHealth's authorized platforms and offices.

In response to the threat, the state corporation strongly urged all members and stakeholders not to click on suspicious links, provide personal data, or share confidential information. It also advised the public to always verify the authenticity of any communication through official channels before taking any action.

To contain the spread of the scam, all PhilHealth regional offices have been directed to widely disseminate the advisory within their respective areas of jurisdiction. Regional offices were also ordered to closely monitor and report similar incidents immediately to concerned units and to actively assist in educating members on how to identify and avoid phishing schemes.