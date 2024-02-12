Pharmacies in Bicol now accept DSWD guarantee letters as payment

LEGAZPI CITY: Different pharmacies in the Bicol region on Monday started to accept guarantee letters from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as payment for the purchase of medicines, a DSWD-5 official said. Jastine Joy Dichoso Escuro, DSWD-Bicol Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program focal person, said the initiative was made possible after DSWD-5 officials and partner pharmaceutical firms in the region inked a memorandum of agreement (MOA) last Feb. 8 for medical assistance under the AICS. "Instead of outright cash, we will provide a guarantee letter to individuals who are asking for medical assistance in our office. It will be from PHP1,000-PHP10,000. With this, the funds intended for medicines are used for medicines," she said. At least 13 pharmacies in the region and their branches and franchises will help broaden the scope of services to be provided under the program. DSWD-Bicol Regional Director Norman Laurio said the initiative stemmed from the directive o f President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to safeguard the purpose of the assistance given to the clients. 'With the growing public demand for social services, the agency through its AICS, is partnering with these pharmacies for better provision of medical assistance to clients in need of aid with their medicines and to ensure that the assistance given to them is used for its intended purpose,' he said. Laurio said the guarantee letter is a reliable mechanism to prevent system loss. 'Helping the vulnerable cannot be done by the government alone, thus, we thank our partner pharmacies who are accepting this challenge to collaborate with us to improve our services to the Bicolanos in crisis,' he said. The department also assured the public of the availability of funds for the services to the beneficiaries. The AICS is one of the social welfare services of DSWD that provides medical, burial, transportation, education, food or financial assistance for other needs of a person or family in crisis. Source: Philippin es News Agency