PH to boost milk output to 80M liters by 2028

MANILA: The Department of Agriculture is eyeing to increase milk output to 80 million liters by 2028. National Dairy Authority Administrator Dr. Gabriel Lagamayo said this is a small portion of the projected demand of 2.143 million metric tons by that time. 'Increasing milk output 2.5 times over the next five years requires a dramatic increase in the number of animals in the milking line, enhancing dairy productivity, expanding distribution networks, constructing additional dairy-related infrastructures, and promoting the consumption of local milk and dairy products,' he said. Pending the Philippine Statistics Authority's release of the national data for milk production, latest NDA data showed that cattle production in 2023 reached 17,850 metric tons -- accounting for approximately 0.8 percent of total milk consumption of 1.937 million metric tons. This consumption figure represents an increase of 1,372 metric tons compared to that of 2022. The NDA projects a further rise in demand for milk consumption t his year, reaching 1.978 million metric tons. The herd also experienced a 45 percent growth to 75,798 in 2023 compared to 52,188 in 2018. In a news release, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr. said the development of the local dairy industry would help address malnutrition in the provinces, vowing support for its growth. Tiu-Laurel welcomed suggestions to increase milk output and noted that increasing the number of cattle in the milking-line could hike production. Source: Philippines News Agency