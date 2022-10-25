PH reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties with UN member-states

The Philippines has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen its partnership with the member countries of the United Nations (UN) “to realize national and collective aspiration of peace, security, and development for all peoples”.

In a statement Monday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the Philippines plays a constructive role in the UN as a “bridge-builder and champion of vulnerable groups” — children and migrants — and developing countries’ interests.

“We have always stood up for sovereign equality of states, peaceful resolution of disputes, equal rights of women and men, inclusive social development, the rule of law, and justice for all,” he said.

He noted that the challenges confronting the world present opportunities to forge stronger international cooperation to realize the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“On this occasion of our commemoration of UN Day, we uphold the important place of the United Nations in these efforts and commit to advancing its role in ensuring a better, safer, and more sustainable future,” he said.

Earlier at the UN General Assembly, President Ferdinand R. Marcos said, “countries need the UN to continue to work and the Philippines is determined to part of that solution”.

The Philippines is one of the 51 countries that created the UN in 1945, desiring to overcome conflict, crisis, and catastrophe after World War II.

It continues to build a more peaceful, united, and prosperous world with other member countries amid climate change and food insecurity, aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic and increasing geopolitical conflicts and tensions.

