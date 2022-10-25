MNLF commander slain in NoCot gun attack

Police launched a manhunt against two gunmen who shot dead a commander of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Barangay Bual Sur here Sunday night.

Lt. Col. Rolly Oranza, town police chief, identified the victim as Datu Jordan Tayuan, 59, of Barangay Bual Sur, Midsayap.

“He was watching TV when the gunmen barged inside his house at 6 p.m. and opened fire,” Oranza said in a radio interview Monday.

Tayuan died on the spot due to gunshot wounds to the head and body.

Police found empty shells for a .45-caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Based on the eyewitness accounts of the victim’s relatives, Oranza said the perpetrators fled on board a black minivan toward the borders of Maguindanao and North Cotabato.

Police theorized the attack’s motive could be a personal grudge or “rido” (family feud) involving Tayuan and another family._:

Source: Philippines News Agency